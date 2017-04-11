Traffic ground to a halt when road raging men got out of their cars and beat the snot out of each other

Some fools with a hankering for some good ole road rage action in the middle of a Glendale, Ariz., street were caught on camera getting down to serious business.

What started as a shouting match in the middle of the street quickly devolved into fisticuffs involving all five men.





Although many of the punches missed the mark, a few big shots landed in the melee. At one point, a man in a black tank top grabbed a blunt object from the trunk of his car and threatened to hit his newfound enemies.

The Daily Mail reported that the weapon of choice was a crowbar.

After that the two parties went their separate ways.

The first to leave the scene was the car. The crowbar guy, who was the driver, menacingly cut off the SUV before taking a left turn out of there.

Then the SUV left the scene, and traffic started flowing again.

Although the identities of those involved are unknown, we have to believe that, in light of this video surfacing on the internet, local authorities are digging into this one.