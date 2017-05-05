Watch the scary moment a shark takes a bite out of an adult film star’s ankle during an underwater shoot

Pornography star Molly Cavalli was left needing 20 stitches after she was bitten by a shark while filming an advertisement for an adult entertainment company, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

In the video of the attack, Cavalli initially appears to be excited for the shoot, sporting a white swimsuit and dancing for the camera. However, her excitement quickly dies down after she’s lowered into a shark cage underwater. Several sharks swarm around her before one takes a bite out of her ankle. Cavalli lets out a yelp and grabs a hold of her ankle before being swiftly pulled out of the water.





RELATED: This drugged-up suspect wouldn’t comply, so the cops let the dog at his legs

In a statement after the incident, Cavalli said, “I want to thank my fans for their outpouring of support as I heal my foot following the shark bite. Luckily it only required 20 stitches. I’m fine. It’s not that bad. I had a great experience anyway and now I have a story to tell forever.”

Darren Press, Vice President of CamSoda, the company Cavalli was shooting the promo for, later explained that her foot was dangling out of the shark cage, allowing the animal to gnaw at her.

“From what we gathered, lemon sharks are predominantly docile and relatively harmless,” he said. “During the broadcast, a shark approached the cage which made Molly nervous. She swam up to the surface as the shark approached. Her foot rose above the protective net and was bitten. We immediately pulled Molly out of the cage and rushed to shore.”

RELATED: Watch what happens when a guy rams a cop then charges at him