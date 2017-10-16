Colin Kaepernick lawyers up to take a huge step against the NFL

After remaining unsigned thus far this football season, Colin Kaepernick has recently decided to take legal action against the NFL by filing a grievance against team owners for collusion.

The free agent and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asserted that his remaining unsigned is the result of “retaliation” for his “leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States,” referencing his decision to kneel for the national anthem in silent protest of racial injustice. Bleacher Report observed that NFL teams’ “surprisingly little interest” in Kaepernick does not necessarily match with “how well he played last season.”





Kaepernick has decided to hire his own attorney, Mark Geragos, rather than seek representation from the NFL Players Association. Geragos issued the following statement:

Here is a statement from lawyer Mark Garagos, who represents FA QB Colin Kaepernick, on his filing of grievance: pic.twitter.com/WVtI0WuNvZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

“It sure does seem like he’s being blackballed. I think all the stats prove that he’s an NFL-worthy quarterback,” said 49ers safety and Kaepernick’s former coworker Eric Reid.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously denied any instance of blackballing against Kaepernick in June, saying, “I believe that if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they’re going to [sign that player].”

