Convicted sex offender granted parental rights to the child of a woman he attacked

A man who allegedly raped a woman in 2008 when she was 12 and took a plea deal in the case was granted parental rights to her 8-year-old son by a Michigan judge, according to the Daily Mail.

Convicted sex offender Christopher Mirasolo, 27, was awarded joint legal custody by Judge Gregory S. Ross after DNA testing proved he is the father, according to the victim’s attorney, Rebecca Kiessling, who is seeking protection for her client under the federal Rape Survivor Child Custody Act, the Detroit News reported.

“This is insane,” said Kiessling, who filed objections Friday with Ross.

“[T]he system is victimizing my client, who was a child herself when this all happened.”

According to Kiessling, the judge gave the rape victim’s address to Mirasolo and ordered Mirasolo’s name to be added to the child’s birth certificate — with neither the victim’s consent nor a hearing.

“An assistant prosecutor on this, Eric Scott, told me she had granted her consent, which was a lie — she has never been asked to do this and certainly never signed anything,” Kiessling told the Detroit News.

Mirasolo pleaded guilty to attempted third degree sexual contact as part of a deal in the 2008 case and was sentenced to a year in prison, of which he served six months.

Mirasolo sexually assaulted another girl between the ages of 13 and 15 in March 2010 but served only four years for that second offense, Kiessling said.

Mirasolo’s attorney, Barbara Yockey, said it’s not clear how her client will be involved with the child in the future.

“He never initiated this. It was something routinely done by the prosecutor’s office when a party makes application for state assistance,” Yockey said. “I don’t know what his plans or intentions might be regarding any future relationship with the child.”