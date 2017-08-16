Man who killed his wife and her twin sobs as he’s told where he’ll spend the rest of his life

A Texas man who texted his daughter, “I’m sorry” after killing his estranged wife and her twin sister avoided the death penalty on Tuesday and was sentenced to life in prison. Kelley Bigham pleaded guilty to the 2016 capital murders of Karen Bigham and Kathy Boobar and was sentenced to serve the remainder of his life in prison without parole.

Bigham shot both his wife and her twin in the head on that fateful night because he was upset that his wife was planning to divorce him. He had stopped by the family home to collect some of his belongings and told his daughter, who was home at the time, that she should leave. That’s when his daughter saw him pull a handgun out of his pocket, and she fled the home with her young son.





After exiting the house, she heard two gunshots separated by a woman’s scream and called police to report the shooting. Eleven minutes later, she received a text message from her father, which read, “I’m sorry.”

Bigham was caught by police several miles from the scene, and his 22-year-old daughter did not attend Tuesday’s hearing. Her siblings, however, attended and stood next to their grandmother, the mother of the slain twins, who told Bigham, “And I still love you. And I forgive you.”

The twins’ sister, however, addressed Bigham by saying, “This family’s lives have been changed forever. Was it worth it?”

He reportedly cried in response.

