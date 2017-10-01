School children may have used instruments contaminated with bodily fluids

California parents are in shock after receiving news that flutes distributed to “countless” elementary school students across 13 California school districts as part of a music education program may be contaminated with a suspect’s bodily fluids, including semen.

Parents received the news Friday about PVC plastic flutes and recorders distributed by a nonprofit called Flutes of the World to music enrichment classes. Joan Lucid, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, wrote in her email to parents: “The performer distributes a flute-like musical instrument made of PVC pipe or bamboo to students during a music lesson, and the allegation is that he contaminated some of these instruments with semen.”





At this time, the suspect and the charges he could face have not been named. The investigation is being performed by the California Department of Justice and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

California parents whose children received flutes through the program are advised to take them in a paper bag until their school districts announce what to do with them. Some districts are having parents turn in the flutes and recorders to be used as evidence. Paper bags preserve biological evidence better than plastic bags, according to the Orange County Register.