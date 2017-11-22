Menu
Jones Ad Read this Next

Alabama Democrat uses Ivanka Trump's words in a new ad attacking Roy Moore
Advertisement

The Donald Trump-LaVar Ball controversy escalated to the next level early Wednesday, as the president fired out two tweets reacting to basketball dad Ball’s zany, million-dollar interview on CNN.


RELATED: LaVar Ball is going on CNN

The president, who took credit from the start for getting LaVar Ball’s son LiAngelo out of trouble in China and asked for thanks, was not pleased with “father LaVar’s” CNN appearance.

Trump said that it wasn’t Ball, the State Department or the White House who saved LiAngelo Ball and two teammates from celebrating the next five to 10 Thanksgivings in China, “IT WAS ME.”

He also called Ball “a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.”

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..” Trump tweeted, leading into a second tweet.

In the second, Trump criticized Ball for downplaying shoplifting — “It wasn’t a big deal because being raised in South Central LA, I’ve seen harsher things,” Ball said on TV — and exclaimed that he is an “ungrateful fool.”

“LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!” Trump continued.

Finally, the president retweeted this:

If you didn’t see that wild LaVar Ball interview on CNN, you sure have some catching up to do.

Let’s recap this storyline.

It started with President Trump on Twitter, asking the three UCLA basketball players to thank him for saving them from prison time in China.

The players did thank him in a press conference, but LaVar Ball questioned Trump’s role in it.

“Who? What was [Trump] over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” Ball said, according to ESPN.

RELATED: LaVar Ball gives CNN interview about Donald Trump

Trump, again emphasizing the serious of shoplifting, then called Ball “very ungrateful” in a tweet, saying “I should have left them in jail!”

Ball reacted by scheduling a CNN interview with Chris Cuomo that needs to be seen to be believed.

“Don King, but without the hair”: Donald Trump triples down on LaVar Ball in 2 heat-seeking tweets AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, YouTube/CNN
Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Stories You Might Like

Alabama Democrat uses Ivanka Trump’s words in a new ad attacking Roy Moore
Rare News

Alabama Democrat uses Ivanka Trump’s words in a new ad attacking Roy Moore

,
A ranking Democrat is under investigation for his role in a bribery and cover up to get his opponent out of a race
Rare News

A ranking Democrat is under investigation for his role in a bribery and cover up to get his opponent out of a race

,
She says it was a sour custody battle, but he told the cops that she’s a stalker
Crime and punishment

She says it was a sour custody battle, but he told the cops that she’s a stalker

,
Florida man who caused a car crash near his home has a hell of a reason for it
Crime and punishment

Florida man who caused a car crash near his home has a hell of a reason for it

,
Advertisement