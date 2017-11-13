Folks are smashing Keurig machines for Sean Hannity and the Fox News host thinks it’s “hilarious”

Fans of Sean Hannity kicked off a #BoycottKeurig trend on Twitter over the weekend in response to the company publicly pulling ads from the Fox News’ host when people complained on social media, and today they are smashing coffee machines.
When Angelo Carusone tweeted at the company Friday saying, “You are currently sponsoring Sean Hannity’s show. He defends child molester Roy Moore and attacks women,” Keurig responded by publicly thanking him for his “concern” and announced that they would stop running ads.
“Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show,” Keurig said.
This reaction spawned an informal #BoycottKeurig campaign on Twitter, but today people are formalizing that by actually smashing Keurig coffee machines.
Hannity himself noticed this and called the videos both “hilarious” and “so, so funny.”
Mediaite helpfully collected this videos all in one place.
As you can see, coffee machines were beaten to death by golf clubs, burned and even tossed out of kitchens and into the yard.