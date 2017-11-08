Former President Obama delivers congratulations on 2017 election victories

Barack Obama was a very happy Democrat following his party’s electoral victories on Tuesday evening. The former President celebrated his party’s success — that they hope will be the start of a major political comeback — by congratulating Virginia’s Governor-elect Ralph Northam and his New Jersey counterpart Phil Murphy on their respective triumphs with an optimistic tweet in which he made good use of Twitter’s recently increased character limit.

“This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @RalphNortham and @PhilMurphyNJ,” Obama tweeted.

“And congratulations to all the victors in state legislative, county and mayors’ races. Every office in a democracy counts!”





Northam — Virginia’s current Lt. Governor — defeated his Republican foe, Ed Gillespie, by almost 9 points, while former U.S. ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy easily defeated New Jersey’s Republican Lt. Gov Kim Guadagno.

“Today, Virginia has told us to end the divisiveness, that we will not condone hatred and bigotry, and to end the politics that have torn this country apart,” the former military doctor Northam said in his victory speech which was briefly interrupted by a pro-sanctuary city protester.

“In Virginia, it’s going to take a doctor to heal our differences, to bring unity to our people, and I’m here to let you know that the doctor is in.”

Murphy — New Jersey’s Governor-elect — struck a similar tone in his victory speech: “This governor will have your back,” he said.

“Tonight, we declare the days of division over. We will move forward together,” the former Goldman Sachs executive said. “We will rebuild our state from the bottom up, and the middle out.”

In the speech, Murphy also mentioned his campaign promises, including equal pay for equal work, a higher minimum wage, and the property tax relief for the middle class.

Obama’s close friend and former Vice President Joe Biden also tweeted congratulations, writing, “A resounding defeat tonight for President Trump. Voters around the country rejected the ugly politics we have seen this past year. Instead, they chose candidates who unite and inspire us.”

He followed that up with a separate tweet which read: “Candidates like Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax, who will ensure that Virginia’s economic recovery continues to reach every town and city in the commonwealth.”

In a series of tweets, Biden continued to offer congratulations to victorious Democratic candidates all over the country, even the ones in statehouse contests and mayoral elections.