TMZ is reporting that 67-year-old actor and singer David Cassidy, known from the ’70s throwback “The Partridge Family,” may not have long to live.


The gossip website said Saturday afternoon that Cassidy’s condition is “looking grim,” according to one anonymous source with knowledge of the situation, and that Cassidy is experiencing organ failure.

Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital three days ago, where he is now in a medically induced coma and listed in critical condition. Cassidy is said to be surrounded by family members at the hospital, as it appears he may not have long to live.

The actor’s condition was described as “failing […] for more than 2 months” by TMZ and more details say that Cassidy may die if he doesn’t get a liver transplant.

He’s also reportedly suffering from kidney failure. Cassidy’s family is said to be preparing for the worst.

Fears were raised in Feb. 2017 when Cassidy struggled to remember lyrics to a song he’d been singing for decades during a performance in California.

Cassidy later opened up about being diagnosed with dementia during interview with “Dr. Phil.”

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” Cassidy told People separately.

This is a developing story.

Matt Naham
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
Advertisement