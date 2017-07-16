Kathy Griffin just dove head first back into politics by mocking Trump’s lawyer at her own expense

Kathy Griffin, fresh off a visit from the Secret Service for her infamous mock beheading of Donald Trump in the name of art, has jumped head first back into politics by criticizing Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow for his remarks on ABC’s “This Week.”

Remarkable that Jay Sekulow is questioning the Secret Service. I know from personal experience how thorough they are https://t.co/MrQDycwhqG — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 16, 2017

Sharing a link from the Huffington Post, Griffin tweeted, “Remarkable that Jay Sekulow is questioning the Secret Service. I know from personal experience how thorough they are.”





Sekulow was on ABC to discuss Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer and was asked if he agreed that “the FBI should have been notified” when Trump Jr. received the email about the possibility of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

“Do you accept what we heard from the president’s pick to run the FBI, that what should’ve happened there, you know, a situation where you have representatives of a foreign government offering assistance to ― in an election, that what should’ve happened is that the FBI should’ve been notified?” host Jonathan Karl asked.

Trump legal team member Jay Sekulow on Russia meeting: “If this was nefarious, why'd the Secret Service allow these people in?” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/8O2N312XQc — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2017

Sekulow responded that if the meeting was “nefarious,” the Secret Service would have stopped them.

“Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me,” Sekulow responded.