As a retired U.S. Navy admiral warned that we are as close as we ever have been to nuclear war with North Korea and Kim Jong-un boasted of having a “nuclear button” under his desk, the North Korean people were spotted enjoying the New Year’s special of missile and missile carrier ice sculptures.





In the video above, you can see North Korean citizens smiling in front of the ice sculpture version of the Hwasong-15 (“Mars”) missile, an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) that got the world’s attention in November when it flew as high as 2,800 miles and traveled for 50 minutes, as ABC News reported then.

The missile, which North Korea claimed puts the “U.S. mainland […] within our nuclear strike range,” may soon have the capability to carry anthrax with it.

North Korea makes ice sculpture of Hwasong-15 at Pyongyang Ice Sculpture Festival on New Year's Eve pic.twitter.com/vQpiTf7Elb — NorthKoreaRealTime (@BuckTurgidson79) January 1, 2018

The sculpture was shown off at the Pyongyang Ice Sculpture Festival on Sunday as part of a New Year’s celebration. It was there alongside innocuous sculptures of buildings, dolphins and a tractor.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that sanctions on North Korea are “beginning to have a big impact” and once again referred to Kim Jong-un as “Rocket Man.”

Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Here Trump was talking about the news that South Korea reached out to North Korea for dialogue ahead of the Winter Olympics.