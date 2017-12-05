On Friday afternoon, just a few hours before ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross was suspended for four weeks (a decision he publicly supported) for his erroneous report claiming that former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn would testify that the president ordered him to contact Russians while a candidate for president, the ladies of “The View” discussed the issue — right after co-host and outspoken Democrat Joy Behar joyfully read the now-retracted claim on air, much to the delight of the show’s studio audience.





As a result of the ABC’s subsequent retraction and Ross’ suspension, Monday’s edition of “The View” featured an admission of guilt from Behar.

“So, on Friday’s show, apparently I was guilty of premature evaluation,” Behar began. “I hear they have a pill for that now. Here’s what happened: ABC News reporter Brian Ross released a story claiming when Trump was a candidate he told Michael Flynn to contact the Russians. Ross later corrected himself saying it was when Trump was president-elect. [Ross] has been suspended for a month,” she said.

Behar’s co-host Sunny Hustin then read out ABC’s statement on the issue.

Meghan McCain — a recent addition to the panel and the daughter of a sitting Republican senator — weighed in with some insight of her own:

I have a lot of things to say about this. When it happened in real time, I think everyone was watching the show could see my discomfort at the room erupting like the Dodgers just won the World Series. I do think holding people to both standards — I remember when Obama was in office Rush Limbaugh saying ‘I want my president to fail.’ … I think if we’re celebrating a breach of national security, something that is so egregious that I said this on Friday, ‘it’s going to tear our country apart,’ there’s no need to be cheering and celebrating …

McCain then criticized her co-hosts for reporting “fake news.”

“I went to a Christmas party over the weekend; it’s no secret, most of my friends are in conservative media, [and] I feel a lot like I’m an astronaut from a different planet to come here to try to explain both worlds to each other — that’s how different I feel on this show sometimes,” she said. “And I will say that fake news, and what we did on Friday, that’s what I was accused of being a part of.”