President Trump just escalated his threats to North Korea: “Only one thing will work”

President Trump has been throwing a lot of threats at Kim Jung-Un, and on Saturday, while visiting his golf course, he doubled down on the ominous remarks that he’s been making toward the dictator.

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

…hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Trump’s threatening tweets follow a tense few weeks between the United States and North Korea. On the floor of the United Nations, Trump and the North Korean foreign minister traded accusations and threats. On October 1, Trump tweeted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should save his “energy, we’ll do what has to be done.”





Last week, Trump had dinner with military leaders and their spouses. Before the event, he called in the press corps and directed them to take a picture of the group. Surrounded by his military top-brass, the president remarked, “You know what this represents? It could be the calm before the storm.” However, he hasn’t remarked what “the storm” he alluded to might be and some suspect he was just playing up the cameras.

Before a dinner with military leaders and their spouses, President Trump told reporters this was the "calm before the storm." pic.twitter.com/qulYqI5oB0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2017

The United States and North Korea have also been flexing their military muscles at each other over the past few months. Kim Jung-Un’s regime has launched multiple missiles, setting the nations around him like Japan and South Korea on edge. In response, the United States has flown bombers right up to the border and run military exercises with the South Koreans.

The North Korean government, speaking through the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday, also said the U.S. was “the main culprit behind terrorism” and claimed it attempted to carry out “state-sponsored terrorism against our supreme headquarters” in May.