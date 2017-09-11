New reports emerge about the sudden death of Eric Bolling’s son

More details have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into how and why Eric Chase Bolling Jr. was found dead on Friday afternoon, according to TMZ.

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling had, according to a TMZ source, endured “emotional torture” over his father’s embarrassing departure from the network. Fox News reportedly forced Eric Bolling Sr. out of a job after he was accused of sending photos of his genitalia to female colleagues. Bolling Sr. claims that it was his choice to part ways with the network, but sources say his son was having a hard time dealing with the public fallout.





Bolling Jr. was found dead in his bed on Friday afternoon, TMZ reports. He was found with the covers over him and “in a normal position.” The tabloid reports that no suicide note, pill bottles or drug paraphernalia were found on the scene. It is being speculated that Bolling Jr. died from an overdose, but an initial autopsy is still pending.

“19-year-olds just don’t go to sleep and not wake up,” a source said of the investigation. The news of Bolling Jr.’s death came just two hours after Bolling Sr. made a deal to leave Fox News Channel.