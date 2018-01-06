President Donald Trump responded to critics Saturday morning who question his mental health and aptitude for the presidency by saying, contrary to their belief, there are three things that actually indicate he is a “genius.”
Trump began by calling the Russian collusion in the 2016 election story a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats and “[fake news media] lapdogs” who question his mental health and intelligence.
He then called his “two greatest assets” in life his “mental stability and being, like, really smart,” attributes he said Hillary Clinton also claimed to have.
Finally, Trump called himself a “genius” and “a very stable genius at that” for three reasons.
He said that being a very successful businessman, a “top T.V. Star” and winning a presidential election on his first try all indicate that he is “not smart, but genius.”
The comments from the president come not long after the Michael Wolff book “Fire and Fury” claimed Trump’s “mental powers were slipping” and that and senior White House officials regard him as an “idiot.”
Trump called Wolff a “total loser” last night and said the book was “boring and untruthful,” while also getting in another dig at fired “Sloppy Steve Bannon.”