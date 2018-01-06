President Donald Trump responded to critics Saturday morning who question his mental health and aptitude for the presidency by saying, contrary to their belief, there are three things that actually indicate he is a “genius.”





Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump began by calling the Russian collusion in the 2016 election story a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats and “[fake news media] lapdogs” who question his mental health and intelligence.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

He then called his “two greatest assets” in life his “mental stability and being, like, really smart,” attributes he said Hillary Clinton also claimed to have.

Finally, Trump called himself a “genius” and “a very stable genius at that” for three reasons.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

He said that being a very successful businessman, a “top T.V. Star” and winning a presidential election on his first try all indicate that he is “not smart, but genius.”

The comments from the president come not long after the Michael Wolff book “Fire and Fury” claimed Trump’s “mental powers were slipping” and that and senior White House officials regard him as an “idiot.”

Trump called Wolff a “total loser” last night and said the book was “boring and untruthful,” while also getting in another dig at fired “Sloppy Steve Bannon.”