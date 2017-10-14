Robert De Niro went after Donald Trump again in an extremely vulgar charity event rant

Part-time Donald Trump critic and actor Robert De Niro went off on the president again on Thursday during a speech at a charity function, the New York Daily News reported.

RELATED: Robert De Niro used his commencement speech as another opportunity to rip President Trump

De Niro, who has, in the past, said Trump has turned the U.S. into a “tragic dumbass comedy” and gone on record to say he wanted to punch the president in the face, dropped a couple of f-bombs during a speech at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala in New York.





The actor got political while thanking people for dedicating a park bench to him. He said that Donald Trump “doesn’t deserve a view of the park” or a seat on “my bench.”

“One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park — like Donald Trump,” he said.

After that, things, apparently, got vulgar.

“F— you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherf—er,” the Daily News quoted him as saying.

RELATED: “Goodfellas” star opens up about that time Robert De Niro said he wanted to punch Trump in the face

De Niro also called Trump a “low life.”