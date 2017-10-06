Russia issues an alarming warning about North Korea’s plans to strike the West Coast

A member of the Russian lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee who recently visited Pyongyang, North Korea claimed on Friday that Kim Jong-un has plans of proving the rogue state can hit the West Coast of the United States with a missile in its arsenal.

RELATED: The crazy way your salmon from Walmart and ALDI is paying for North Korea’s nuclear program

According to Reuters, Anton Morozov and two other Russian lawmakers visited from Oct. 2-6 and Morozov says that North Korea gave them “mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States.”





He described North Korea’s mood as “belligerent.”

“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile,” Morozov said. “As far as we understand, they intend to launch one more long-range missile in the near future. And in general, their mood is rather belligerent.”

There was some talk today and alarm in some quarters over President Donald Trump’s Thursday evening remarks at a dinner with his military leaders.

Trump on Friday called a photo op the “calm before the storm” and when asked for clarification he said “You’ll find out.”

TRUMP: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm."

…

REPORTER: "What storm Mr. President?"

TRUMP: "You'll find out." (via Satellite News) pic.twitter.com/bWMzGrDPNa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2017

RELATED: Trump throws Clinton, Bush and Obama under the bus in one tweet

It is not clear if this remark is connected potential action against North Korea, but Trump did say there was no point in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dialoguing with Kim Jong-un and his ministers even as Tillerson was attempting to do so.

He also promised that he “will not fail,” unlike his predecessors, Obama, Bush and Clinton, and has played a part in ramping up some tensions by dubbing Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man.”

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

A reporter did ask for a hint and asked if this was about ISIS, but the president said “Thank you everybody.”