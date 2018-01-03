Winter has found its way to Florida and people are freaking out.

The Palm Beach Post said that residents in Tallahassee woke up on Wednesday morning to one-inch of snow. Snow has not fallen in the area since December 1989.





And Tallahassee is not the only city getting a surprise dose of winter.

Not something you see every day in Florida!! Iced over street sign in Lake City. @FCN2go #FCNFreeze pic.twitter.com/VhCzyw0QXf — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) January 3, 2018

Parts of I-10 were closed due to icy conditions.

The Miami Herald reported that three theme parks in the central part of the state were closed in response to the winter weather: Universal’s Volcano Bay, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and SeaWorld’s Aquatica.

Of course, the jokes came rolling in after the initial shock of the weather.

It’s gonna snow in Florida and no one here knows how to drive on ice or in snow. They can barely drive in normal conditions. 😂😂. So, y’all know where I’m gonna be. pic.twitter.com/yS7R2z1Cf5 — Jay Smith-Brand (@TeamVisionary00) January 2, 2018

Everyone in Florida trying to get space heaters at Lowe's right now #FCNFreeze pic.twitter.com/c1xcZKUj4q — Clair Holm (@clair4k) January 3, 2018

every floridian right now about the snow in florida pic.twitter.com/T7RMWptXTC — Meeeeeeerciful (@opaldrite) January 3, 2018

Snow in Florida: Tallahassee seeing first significant snow since 1989 ❄️

Every Floridian right now: pic.twitter.com/GV6SFdCorj — 🍁 (@EUniversee) January 3, 2018

Every Floridian reacting to Snow in Florida pic.twitter.com/mDluRdrz15 — Belen (@beleniumm) January 3, 2018

And much-needed warnings for those not accustomed to the weather.

Cars with ice on them in Lake City!! DON’T. I repeat. DO NOT pour hot water on your windshield to melt the ice. #FCNFreeze pic.twitter.com/MogYpf1D6S — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) January 3, 2018

PLEASE RT to raise awareness: Since black ice is highly transparent, it is unlikely you'll be able to see it while driving down the road. Common locations to find black ice include bridges, overpasses and spots on the road shaded by trees or other objects. #FCNFreeze pic.twitter.com/2ngOjCv8sF — First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 3, 2018

