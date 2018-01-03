Menu
bomb cyclone is coming Read this Next

Brace yourselves for this explosive and bone-chilling cyclone slamming into the East Coast
Advertisement

Winter has found its way to Florida and people are freaking out.

The Palm Beach Post said that residents in Tallahassee woke up on Wednesday morning to one-inch of snow. Snow has not fallen in the area since December 1989.


And Tallahassee is not the only city getting a surprise dose of winter.

Parts of I-10 were closed due to icy conditions.

The Miami Herald reported that three theme parks in the central part of the state were closed in response to the winter weather: Universal’s Volcano Bay, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and SeaWorld’s Aquatica.

Of course, the jokes came rolling in after the initial shock of the weather.

And much-needed warnings for those not accustomed to the weather.

RELATED: Frightening video of car after car losing control on snowy and icy Michigan roads is a cautionary tale

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement