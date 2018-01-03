Winter has found its way to Florida and people are freaking out.
The Palm Beach Post said that residents in Tallahassee woke up on Wednesday morning to one-inch of snow. Snow has not fallen in the area since December 1989.
And Tallahassee is not the only city getting a surprise dose of winter.
Parts of I-10 were closed due to icy conditions.
The Miami Herald reported that three theme parks in the central part of the state were closed in response to the winter weather: Universal’s Volcano Bay, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and SeaWorld’s Aquatica.
Of course, the jokes came rolling in after the initial shock of the weather.
And much-needed warnings for those not accustomed to the weather.
RELATED: Frightening video of car after car losing control on snowy and icy Michigan roads is a cautionary tale