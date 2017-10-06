That time Mark Cuban was fined $15,000 for swearing and he responded with “f*** it”

Warning: this post contains foul language.

When Mark Cuban isn’t raking in billions of dollars, or criticizing the president of the United States, or investing in small business ideas on “Shark Tank,” he gets fined $15,000 for swearing and responds by saying “f*** it.”

Video from 2015 resurfacing on social media because it’s just that good, shows Cuban at a video game competition for charity. All eyes at the San Jose, Calif., venue were on the stage as Cuban was informed by interviewer Kristine Leahy that he had been fined $15,000 for swearing.





In particular, Cuban dropped an f-bomb while playing League of Legends. Now for most of us, that’s a swear jar that would put us out of commission for good. But for a billionaire?

“So if I say it again, I have to pay another $15K?” Cuban asked. Leahy replied, “Do you want to up it to $30,000?”

Then Cuban said “f*** it” and the crowd went wild.

All proceeds went to the CyberSmile Foundation, an organization that combats bullying online.

If there’s any doubt as to how much people like this video, it was posted again on Reddit two years after the fact and was a massive hit.