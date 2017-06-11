The Columbine fanatic who murdered three co-workers made a chilling video before he did it

More details have emerged since a workplace murder-suicide took place at 1 a.m. on Thursday, where only one person survived for unclear reasons.

RELATED: Lexington teen charged in terrifying crosstown shooting spree

Randy Stair, 24, brought two pistol-grip shotguns to work at the Weis Market in Tunkhannock, Pa., and killed co-workers Terry Sterling, 63, Victoria Brong, 26, and Brian Hayes, 47.

It is said that Stair also locked eyes with a female co-worker and for reasons unknown decided not to kill her. She said that she hid and eventually managed to escape from the store and call 911.





Stair ended up shooting himself.

Stair appears to have been a Columbine fanatic.

He left behind online videos and writings in which he praised the 1999 Columbine High School shooters, among other things. Court documents indicate that a search of his home turned up seven boxes of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, shooting goggles, ear protectors, a shotgun buttstock and an owner’s manual.

State police also took two notebooks, his drawings and cartoons, external hard drives, a flash drive, a computer and a camera. Recordable discs labeled “Good Bye,” ”Interview Spring 2014″ and “EGS Intro,” as well as five unmarked discs and one marked with illegible writing, also were placed into evidence.

Here is a link to “The Westborough High Massacre (EGS)/Goodbye video” Stair posted before the murders. It is more than 40 minutes long, and you will likely not be able to get through one minute of it.

Under it, he wrote the following:

Welcome to a new kind of tension….This will be my final production and contribution to this world…I’ll miss all of you….I seriously apologize for the audio glitches in the intro. I didn’t have the time to correct the issue…Fricken Apple’s updated libraries in Final Cut caused that crap. It’s never noticeable until after it’s exported. It’s so stupid….I hope I was able to make a difference for you….Now it’s time for me to return to my true home…the “EGS”….I documented my final 6 months on Earth in the “Andrew Blaze Suicide Tapes” folder, as well as a private journal. There’s all kinds of videos, soundtracks, and pictures to download in the main folder. Enjoy!

Stair also tweeted “Goodbye Humans… I’ll Miss You.”

A prosecutor called Stair’s actions a mental health situation that “utterly spiraled out of control.” His family on Friday released a brief emailed statement expressing sorrow for his actions.

WNEP reporter Jim Hamill tweeted that Stair “dealt with depression” and wrote a manifesto in which he said “I’m a girl who’s been trapped in a man’s body for two and a half decades,” “I don’t belong on this planet, nor have I ever,” and, “I’m tired of this retarded game; I fucking quit.”

Appears shooter, Randy Stair, dealt with depression for years according to his online manifesto. "I'm a girl trapped in a man's body…" pic.twitter.com/I0DabBq3sd — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) June 8, 2017

RELATED: A neighbor heard cries for help and shot a man drowning twin babies dead — here’s what we know

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said his mother, Lori Ann Stair. “We are so sorry for all the pain and loss of life this has caused everyone involved.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.