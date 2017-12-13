Menu
President Donald Trump’s feud with CNN is well-documented and many thought last night that this would be taken to the next level when CNN anchor Anderson Cooper had apparently tweeted Trump is a “pathetic loser.”


RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders just schooled a CNN reporter on why his channel is “fake news”

CNN and Cooper’s official explanation for the since deleted tweet is that Cooper’s Twitter account was compromised.

See for yourself: Cooper’s verified account responded to a Wednesday morning tweet from the president, where Trump commented on Republican Roy Moore losing to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama senate race.

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!” Trump said.

People noticed one of the replies to Trump.

Some assumed from the outset that Cooper had been hacked because he would never tweet something like “Oh really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”

And a hack is what CNN’s PR attributed the tweet to later in the morning.

“This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We’re working with Twitter to secure the account,” CNN said.

Cooper himself said that he “just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account.”

RELATED: President Trump follows up his son’s swings at CNN’s botched reporting

“I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened,” he said.

Explanations aside, the social media response was critical.

