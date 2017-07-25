Fox News host Kat Timpf says she was targeted by a stranger who dumped water on her

“The Fox News Specialists” host Kat Timpf took to Twitter after she said a stranger dumped water on her head at a campaign event for Ben Kissel, a candidate for Brooklyn borough president. Timpf shared details of the incident, which occurred at a Brooklyn bar called Union Pool.
She claimed the man dumped “an entire 1.5 liter bottle of water” on her head, and that he also splashed the water in her face before turning to run out of the venue.
“That’s what we’re doing? Verbal assault on Twitter not enough anymore?” she asked after saying that she was “shocked,” “stunned,” and “upset” by his actions.
“I’ve had it with people behaving like animals,” Timpf finished. “Get it together and grow up.”
A little while later, the host said that the incident was captured on security cameras: