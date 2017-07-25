Fox News host Kat Timpf says she was targeted by a stranger who dumped water on her

“The Fox News Specialists” host Kat Timpf took to Twitter after she said a stranger dumped water on her head at a campaign event for Ben Kissel, a candidate for Brooklyn borough president. Timpf shared details of the incident, which occurred at a Brooklyn bar called Union Pool.

She claimed the man dumped “an entire 1.5 liter bottle of water” on her head, and that he also splashed the water in her face before turning to run out of the venue.

… walks in, clearly here because he knows I'm here, dumps an entire 1.5 liter bottle of water on me, first on my head and then I turn … — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

“That’s what we’re doing? Verbal assault on Twitter not enough anymore?” she asked after saying that she was “shocked,” “stunned,” and “upset” by his actions.

That's what we're doing? Verbal assault on Twitter not enough anymore? I've had it. I'm an actual, human person. I have a soul, a family … — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

… it's not activism, it's not in support of anything, it's nothing but sickness and cruelty. I've had it with people behaving like … — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

animals. Get it together and grow up. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017

“I’ve had it with people behaving like animals,” Timpf finished. “Get it together and grow up.”

A little while later, the host said that the incident was captured on security cameras:

The whole thing was captured on security cameras. Very clear pics of his face and what he did. Will anything actually be done? Don't know. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 25, 2017