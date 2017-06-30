Kellyanne Conway criticizes “armchair psychologists” after President Trump’s “Morning Joe” tweet

On Thursday morning, President Trump attacked Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Twitter, saying that she was “low I.Q.” and “crazy.” He also accused her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion.

Trump’s comments drew ire from many.

By Friday, White House counsel Kellyanne Conway took to “FOX & Friends” to criticize the “Morning Joe” hosts:

.@KellyannePolls: It's incredible to watch people outwardly ridicule the President's physicality and mental state pic.twitter.com/Iv0POHqt5x — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 30, 2017

“It’s incredible to watch people play armchair psychologists ridiculing the president’s physicalities, his mental state,” Conway said. She claimed that critics of Trump’s comments were “feigning shock.”





Conway argued that the media was more concerned about criticizing the president instead of his policies.

Following the president’s comments, several mentioned First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign, which appears to have been placed on hold since its announcement.

Many have previously called out divisiveness in the current political climate, particularly in the face of a shooting that targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice. Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders was recently called out by a White House reporter for a divisive statement she made about the press.