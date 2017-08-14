Ken Cuccinelli telling Symone Sanders to “shut up” on live television went as poorly as one would expect

CNN’s “New Day” spiraled out of control when Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told CNN contributor and Democratic strategist Symone Sanders to “shut up” on the air. The pair was discussing the recent events in Charlottesville, Va., that claimed the lives of three people — two Virginia state troopers and counter-protester Heather Heyer.

The conversation, which was already a bit contentious, hit a bump as soon as Cuccinelli made the comment:

Former Virginia AG Ken Cuccinelli to Symone Sanders during discussion about Charlottesville: "Will you just shut up" https://t.co/bV6KNus1y9 pic.twitter.com/I1Txf4wSdq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 14, 2017

“Can I just finish, Symone? Will you just shut up for a minute and let me finish?” a frustrated Cuccinelli asked.

“Pardon me, sir, you do not get to tell me to ‘shut up’ on national television,” Sanders responded.

Anchor Chris Cuomo attempted to regain control of the segment as Cuccinelli and Sanders spoke over each other.

“You don’t talk like that on this show,” Cuomo warned Cuccinelli. “We don’t tell people to ‘shut up’ on this show.”

You can watch more of the interview below.