President Trump has yet to make a statement on a mosque bombing and an aide has an odd explanation why

The Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, a mosque in Bloomington, Minn., was bombed over the weekend in what Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) has since called an “an act of terrorism.” Though several have expressed commentary on the subject, a statement from President Trump and his administration was noticeably missing.

MSNBC anchors Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle asked White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka why the president had yet to make a statement.

After spending some time on whether or not lone wolf terrorism was real, Gorka promptly answered the question by saying “When we have some kind of finalized investigation, absolutely.”





He also argued that previous cases where the president made comments shortly after had “unequivocally clear” intentions.

Gorka’s reasoning for the lack of a statement appears to be slightly out of character with the administration, seeing as members have commented before on cases while they were still being investigated.

In March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions referenced a reported Maryland rape in the midst of its investigation to speak on proposed actions against sanctuary cities.