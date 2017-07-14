Ted Cruz wasn’t fond of a CNN tweet, so he responded with a bit of sass

CNN published an article regarding an amendment that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced to place in the Republican-backed health care bill.
But, when the article was shared on Twitter, CNN referred to the senator’s amendment as the “so-called Consumer Freedom amendment.”
Cruz responded to the tweet by searching if the network had ever referred to the Affordable Care Act as the “so-called Affordable Care Act.” He shared the results with CNN:
Needless to say, he didn’t find anything.