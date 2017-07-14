Ted Cruz wasn’t fond of a CNN tweet, so he responded with a bit of sass

CNN published an article regarding an amendment that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) introduced to place in the Republican-backed health care bill.

But, when the article was shared on Twitter, CNN referred to the senator’s amendment as the “so-called Consumer Freedom amendment.”

Ted Cruz’s so-called Consumer Freedom amendment to be included in new health care plan https://t.co/tVdbp7JNOh pic.twitter.com/QuvubJXSyR — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2017

Cruz responded to the tweet by searching if the network had ever referred to the Affordable Care Act as the “so-called Affordable Care Act.” He shared the results with CNN:





Weird… my search for tweets from CNN mentioning the “so-called Affordable Care Act” turned up no results. https://t.co/fizqTwu9uy https://t.co/hT2GxI3pff — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2017

Needless to say, he didn’t find anything.