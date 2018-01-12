On Thursday, reports broke that President Trump referred to a number of nations as “s**thole countries” and asked for more immigrants from countries like Norway — the backlash against the president was swift. The media heaped on the criticism and even Fox News’ Judge Napolitano called the comments “reprehensible.”





Unsurprisingly, the ladies of “The View” had plenty to say about the president’s remarks. Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar each criticized Trump with Behar saying “why would [people from Norway] come here? They have free health care, they have sane gun laws, they have free childcare they have free education — why would they come here? People come here because they’re trying to improve their lives, not make it worse.”

Meghan McCain also weighed in, saying “people also come here and serve … when our citizens who were born here don’t necessarily do so.” She then drew attention to an emotional photo of a West Point cadet from Haiti crying at his graduation ceremony.

Host Sunny Hostin noted that her husband’s family is from Haiti (Trump reportedly targeted Haitians in his remarks), saying that her husband’s family includes “two doctors and an engineer.” She added “I felt like he was talking about my father-in-law, I felt like he was talking about my husband, I felt like he was talking about my Haitian children.” Hostin said that she spends a lot of time Haiti and at one point stated, “I’ve said repeatedly that I can’t look into Donald Trump’s heart and say that he is a racist … I can say now Donald Trump is a racist. I hate saying it, but I can say that now.”

Later in the show, Meghan McCain pointed to the fact that Trump seemed to be moving towards a deal that would benefit DACA recipients earlier in the week. She said “he was being very loving about immigration earlier on this week … I think that this is politics trying to appease his base.”

The fiery segment closed with Joy Behar throwing out the remark, “we have to be encouraged by the fact that he loves Norway. Maybe he’ll move there.”

President Trump has since denied that he made the comments, tweeting that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians” and “this was not the language used.” However, Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) who was in the room with the president, confirmed that Trump made those remarks, adding that the president said “things which were hate-filled, vile and racist.”