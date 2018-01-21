Hard at work or hardly working? Either way, the internet as we know it would never turn down a chance to vent about President Donald Trump, especially after he appeared in some photos at the Oval Office during the government shutdown.





Fox News tweeted out the images on Saturday.

Moments ago, the @WhiteHouse released photos of President @realDonaldTrump working with his staff during what they're calling the "Democrat shutdown." https://t.co/Gl9Xn7xulJ pic.twitter.com/WjMBc1E5Xr — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2018

One of them showed Trump on the phone while sitting at his desk in a suit with no tie and a white MAGA hat. Another showed the president taking a stroll, this time wearing an overcoat.

A third photo showed Trump surrounded by staffers like Hope Hicks and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with notables Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Instead of focusing on the shutdown itself and what caused it, critics mocked how staged the photos were, particularly the one showing President Trump on the phone.

That first picture is the most ridiculously staged thing I’ve ever seen 😂😂 — Matt Garlipp (@matteogarlique) January 21, 2018

Right. Who talks on the phone like that? — Anonymous 1 (@anonymous_negro) January 21, 2018

Then there were those who went after the hat with f-bombs and “What if this was Obama?” responses.

Wow. He looks so presidential in that silly hat. Remember when you dipshits went fucking insane because Obama didn’t wear a tie? — DERP STATE (@EricVictorino) January 21, 2018

Thats what I would call "working". pic.twitter.com/Ci3eI5huqi — Bianca Frömberg (@GaijaImages) January 21, 2018

Then there was the obligatory Occupy Democrats meme.

And how could we ever survive without a “stable genius” pun?

Trump was crystal clear on Twitter about who he thought was to blame for the shutdown on Saturday. He blamed Democrats for picking a shutdown and “unchecked illegal immigration” over the U.S. military and security.

Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

For those asking, the Republicans only have 51 votes in the Senate, and they need 60. That is why we need to win more Republicans in 2018 Election! We can then be even tougher on Crime (and Border), and even better to our Military & Veterans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), echoed this response by saying Senate Democrats committed a “dangerous political ploy.”

“Senate Democrats have let down our troops, our children and all Americans. They will do anything to appease their base, even shut down the federal government,” Ryan said in a statement. “There is nothing in this bill to keep the government open that Democrats actually oppose, and yet they are blocking it nonetheless in a dangerous political ploy. All of this is just unnecessary. It is reckless. Senate Democrats have brought us to a shutdown.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, on the contrary, this is not #DemocratShutdown but #TrumpShutdown.

Democrats are committed to ending the #TrumpShutdown. https://t.co/hr7D7eewnw — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 21, 2018

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) used the same hashtag, as did other Democrats.

This will be called the #TrumpShutdown. There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/WE3SH9TpRU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2018

Joined @ThisWeekABC to discuss how we can end the #TrumpShutdown. The President showing leadership and meeting with us would be a start. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 21, 2018

