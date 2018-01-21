Hard at work or hardly working? Either way, the internet as we know it would never turn down a chance to vent about President Donald Trump, especially after he appeared in some photos at the Oval Office during the government shutdown.
Fox News tweeted out the images on Saturday.
One of them showed Trump on the phone while sitting at his desk in a suit with no tie and a white MAGA hat. Another showed the president taking a stroll, this time wearing an overcoat.
A third photo showed Trump surrounded by staffers like Hope Hicks and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with notables Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Instead of focusing on the shutdown itself and what caused it, critics mocked how staged the photos were, particularly the one showing President Trump on the phone.
Then there were those who went after the hat with f-bombs and “What if this was Obama?” responses.
Then there was the obligatory Occupy Democrats meme.
And how could we ever survive without a “stable genius” pun?
Trump was crystal clear on Twitter about who he thought was to blame for the shutdown on Saturday. He blamed Democrats for picking a shutdown and “unchecked illegal immigration” over the U.S. military and security.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), echoed this response by saying Senate Democrats committed a “dangerous political ploy.”
“Senate Democrats have let down our troops, our children and all Americans. They will do anything to appease their base, even shut down the federal government,” Ryan said in a statement. “There is nothing in this bill to keep the government open that Democrats actually oppose, and yet they are blocking it nonetheless in a dangerous political ploy. All of this is just unnecessary. It is reckless. Senate Democrats have brought us to a shutdown.”
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, on the contrary, this is not #DemocratShutdown but #TrumpShutdown.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) used the same hashtag, as did other Democrats.
