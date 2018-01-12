A lawyer for President Donald Trump and a former porn star are both denying that President Donald Trump paid the adult-film actress to deny an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.





According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen arranged to pay Stephanie Clifford $130,000 in October 2016 to deny allegations of a sexual relationship between her and the president.

Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, denied the claim, sharing a letter denying any sexual encounter with Trump, though she did say they appeared together publicly several times.

“I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false,” she wrote. “My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more.”

According to Fox News, Clifford was considering an appearance on “Good Morning America” in fall 2016 to discuss Trump. It was at the same time the “Access Hollywood” tape was released.

Cohen also released a statement to Fox News, denying the claims.

“These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011,” Cohen said. “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms.Daniels.”