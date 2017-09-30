Upcoming “Dirty Chinese Restaurant” mobile game has people fuming

People on the internet are shaking their heads over the imminent release of a video game called “Dirty Chinese Restaurant” after New York congresswoman Grace Meng (D) slammed “the names used for the characters of the game […] the types of food they cook” and “the disturbing depiction of their faces” on social media.

Meng said the game “epitomizes racism against Asian Americans” and asked “Google, Apple, Android, and any other platform” not to carry the game developed by Big-O-Tree (bigotry) games.



