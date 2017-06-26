Videos show the horrifying moment an Air Asia flight started to shake violently, causing passengers to fear for their lives

Things appeared headed in such a dreadful direction that the pilot of Air Asia flight D7237 began to pray.

The terrifying moments aboard the plane from Perth to Kuala Lumpur began some two hours into the flight, when the jet began to violently shake.

Passengers reported hearing a loud bang, and then the plane began to tremble. The pilots were forced to try to make a return to Malaysia because an engine had “seized up.”

And now, video has emerged of those terrifying moments, showing passengers fearing the worst. The pilot can be heard telling passengers, “Please pay attention and also please listen to everything. Our survival depends on your cooperation.”





Passenger Sophie Nicolas knew the situation was “really bad” when the pilot said, “I hope you all say a prayer. I will be saying a prayer, too, and let’s hope we all get back home safely.”

One passenger recorded himself staring into the camera with a stunned look as the plane shook. Malik Mascarenhas told Channel Seven that he feared for his life.

“The plane was really really limping home; it was shuddering, shuddering, shuddering. We all thought, you know, we’re just going to go down,” Mascarenhas said.

Another passenger, identified only as Tim, said there were “lots of people crying, lots of people pulling out their life jackets.”

“Pretty much preparing,” he continued. “We thought there was a good chance we were going to go down.”

Passenger Saya Mae posted a video on Instagram of the cabin shaking during its return and captioned it: “I thought I might die.”

Fortunately for all aboard, the plane managed to stay intact, and the pilots returned the passengers to safety.

For Air Asia, the frightening incident was the latest black mark in a recent string of incidents. The airline said investigations were ongoing.