A Florida high school band director has resigned after accusations surfaced that he’d engaged in oral sex with a student

A Florida high school student told police that he and the band director were involved in an improper relationship that escalated over time to engaging in oral sex in the corner of the band room closet several times a week.

The band director, Jon North, 32, was bonded out of jail Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, ClickOrlando reported.

The victim told school officials that the relationship started with texting in November or December 2015 and then progressed to hugging and kissing, according to the police report. The report also said that the sexual contact dipped from daily to weekly before it completely stopped by the end of May 2016.





North told police that he finally decided to end the relationship when he realized it was wrong. He confessed that he did have a sexual relationship with the victim, and he also admitted to having a sexual relationship with another former student, but he said only after that student was 18.

Police said the victim who notified school officials was able to provide distinguishing characteristics about the band director’s body. North was arrested Wednesday on five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

He resigned from his position at the school after an interview with the principal about the allegations, according to an official from Lake County Schools. North had been teaching at the school since 2011.

The school district said North had no prior disciplinary issues on his file. In a bit of a cryptic note left on the school’s band website, North announced on Monday that band practice for Tuesday night would be cancelled.

He did not provide a reason.