What's wrong with people

A man on Tinder invited a young woman to his house, and now, he’s being charged with a heinous crime

Unfortunately for one woman, her Tinder date with Mustafa Akbar of Tampa, Florida, took a criminal turn.

The 31-year-old man invited the 22-year-old woman to his house to perform oral sex, reports WPTV. When the woman entered, Akbar reportedly forced her to do more than she consented to.

A police report says that Akbar covered her mouth when she told him “no,” then later apologized for the attack.


Akbar maintained that the interaction was consensual when he was arrested.

