“Deeply disturbing” sex abuse allegations against a school employee have parents on edge

NEW YORK — A school worker in a New York City school was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a kindergarten student.

Lameldin Abdelrahim, 62, is a paraprofessional at Public School 200K in Brooklyn, WABC reported. Police said other school personnel saw Abdelrahim sitting inside a cafeteria with a 5-year-old boy, whose head was allegedly in Abdelrahim’s lap in an inappropriate manner.

Abdelrahim, who has no previous criminal record, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, including sex abuse, sexual contact with an individual less than 11, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and sexual abuse of a child less than 14, WABC reported.





In a statement, the New York City Department of Education called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

“(Abdelrahim) was immediately terminated and is no longer eligible to work in our schools. Safety always comes first and we are providing the school community with additional support,” the statement read.

Bail was set at $60,000, WABC reported.