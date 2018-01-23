Missouri man Michael G. Augustine is facing a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge after he drunkenly stumbled to the wrong home over the weekend and allegedly choked the homeowner — a veteran whom he mistook as an intruder — to death.





According to police, Augustine was drunk on Friday night when he arrived at his neighbor’s home thinking it was his own. When homeowner and United States military veteran Clifton King, 60, went to his front door to find Augustine trying to come inside, the intoxicated man appeared to believe the house was his and that King had broken in. A struggle ensued between the two men, and Augustine called 911 during the incident to report that he had an intruder pinned down in a choke hold outside his home.

When police arrived at Augustine’s house, however, no one was inside or in the front yard. Instead, they later located both men a block away outside of King’s house. According to the officers, Augustine’s speech was incoherent and he reeked of alcohol. Tragically, King passed away after being taken to a nearby hospital following the incident. Another neighbor said she watched paramedics attempt to revive the veteran for about thirty minutes beforehand.

“He served our country and that was not an honorable way to treat him,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “I think that it’s sad. It’s sad! Someone had to give up their life because someone was so messed up they didn’t know it wasn’t their home.”

Augustine has since posted his $150,000 bond and moved out of the area, according to neighbors. Once homeless, it’s unclear what he now does for a living, but neighbors described him as “friendly and kind.” Many admitted they feel guilty about not calling the police themselves after hearing the commotion, but also indicated they believe it’s best to avoid getting involved in the frequent arguments that tend to take place on the block.

