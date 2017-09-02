Underage babysitter reveals she “felt pressured” into threesomes with twisted Arizona couple

A teenage babysitter who came into contact with an Arizona couple in May when they needed help with a swimming pool is now saying that she “felt pressured” into threesomes.

According to KPHO, 27-year-old Jeffery Swartz and 23-year-old Samantha Ohlman face charges of sexual conduct with a minor, furnishing obscene material to a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Although Swartz denied the allegations when interviewed, police said Ohlman admitted to illicit sexual activity with the teen, that her boyfriend recorded it and that he later deleted the footage.





The victim met the couple through her brother, and she was hired to babysit their kids. It’s not clear how many children live in the home.

Court documents record the teen describing the way she was approached for sex. When asked, the teen responded that “she didn’t know if she wanted to and said it was awkward because of their age differences,” but that she ended up staying the night.

The subsequent brandishing of sex toys and lingerie, as well as alleged offers for an oil bath, led to what the teen described as feeling pressured into a threesome.

The New York Post reports that the three had sex that night and then again in July. On that second occasion, the teen realized she was being recorded, asked to not be and was told it wasn’t something to worry about, court documents reveal.

“The victim reported that she asked Sammie not to record her, however, she continued recording her,” the documents say. “After Sammie and Jeff had sex, Sammie told the victim that they always record the time they have sex with other people, and she showed the victim a video of Jeff having sex with another female.”

Finally, August rolled around, and the teen told her grandmother, who wasted no time getting the police involved.

