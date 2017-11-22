Former Dream singer Melissa Schuman accused Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys of raping her in 2002 and alleged that his legal team silenced her in a graphic blog post this week.





In the graphic and lengthy post, Schuman explained that her management team set her up with Carter after he took interest in her. However, she had a boyfriend at the time, so they did meet again for a few years when she was 18, he was 22 and they were cast in the same made-for-TV movie. Carter invited her and a friend over to his Santa Monica apartment to hang out with him and his friend, according to Schuman.

After drinking alcohol, he and Schuman kissed in his office. He then brought her into a bathroom where he allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on her and forced to her reciprocate after ignoring her many pleas for him to stop. Afterwards, Schuman said Carter took her to a bedroom and raped her even after she told him she wanted to wait until marriage.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

“It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined,” she wrote. “I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up.”

Schuman immediately told her manager and attempted to press charges, but was told she “would likely be buried in humiliation, accused of being fame hungry, and it would ultimately hurt me professionally as well as publicly.” Plus, Carter had “the most powerful litigator in the country,” according to her. Eventually, she lost interest in pursuing a career in music.

“I was broken. I was tired. I was traumatized,” she said.

She later tweeted her gratitude to fans for supporting her decision to speak out about the alleged incident, writing, “I just want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” Shuman wrote. “Thank you for bearing witness to my story. Thank you for providing me a safe place to be open and vulnerable. I love you all. Thank you for aiding me in the healing that I so desperately needed. I am free now.”

RELATED: President Trump finally weighs in on controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore