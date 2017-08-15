Docu-series about Natalee Holloway’s disappearance sparks a new lawsuit

A new miniseries that deep dives into the disappearance of teen Natalee Holloway is creating fresh controversy.

According to TMZ, Edward Kramer has filed a lawsuit claiming that two production companies, Brian Graden Media and Lipstick, stole his idea for a series about the cold case from 12 years ago. Kramer claims that he worked for the companies for more than a year and is not being compensated following the release of the documentary.

Holloway went missing in 2005 while on a graduation trip with classmates in Aruba. She was pronounced legally dead in 2011.





RELATED: Viewers will see some of what really went down during the “sexual misconduct” investigation on “Bachelor In Paradise”

In court documents, Kramer claims Lipstick introduced him to Brian Graden Media in 2014 to develop the Holloway miniseries, and he claims he did much of the behind-the-scenes production on the series, from storyboarding the idea to conducting interviews and even pitching to networks, including NBC and Oxygen.

Kramer says that when he has asked about money, he has been told to go in several directions without definitive answers. He is reportedly asking a judge to put a stop to the premiere, which airs on Oxygen on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.