“Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry are going their separate ways after 28 years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.





After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in Dec. 3 statement to the magazine. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Caputo has recently been very open about her marital issues.

“I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’” she said during a scene from the latest episode of her hit TLC show, as reported by E! News.

Theresa gave viewers a glimpse into the state of her relationship with husband Larry, and it seemed like things aren’t great.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she said while eating with one of her close girlfriends. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

Theresa also explained that her show — which has been on air since September 2011 — isn’t the only cause of the tension on her marriage.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed, and he has changed. We’re both not happy, and you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told viewers in an emotional confession. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

According to eagle-eyed fans, the “strain” on the marriage was noticeable in recent times. There had been a distinct lack of recent photos of the usually public pair on their respective social media pages.

“I love what I do. I wouldn’t change a thing. I am so grateful and very blessed, but because of what I do and where I am in my life with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered,” Theresa explained.

The pair married in 1989 and have two children together, Larry Caputo Jr., 24, and Victoria Caputo, 23.