After she canceled her last few concerts, Adele’s fans found a beautiful way to show their love and support

Adele’s fans will always be there for her.

Last week, the “Hello” singer announced she was unable to perform in her final tour concerts at Wembley Stadium near London after injuring her vocal cords. The canceled dates come just days after she hinted she may never go on tour again.

After she made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, fans gathered at Wembley Stadium to join in a sing along to some of her greatest hits.

She has some pretty amazing fans!

