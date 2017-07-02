After she canceled her last few concerts, Adele’s fans found a beautiful way to show their love and support

Adele’s fans will always be there for her.

Last week, the “Hello” singer announced she was unable to perform in her final tour concerts at Wembley Stadium near London after injuring her vocal cords. The canceled dates come just days after she hinted she may never go on tour again.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

After she made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, fans gathered at Wembley Stadium to join in a sing along to some of her greatest hits.

That is what we did. Proud of us. @adele will be happy If she will ever see it and that was our goal ❤ #singforadele #weloveyouadele A post shared by Adele Love (@adele_blue_laurie_adkins) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

She has some pretty amazing fans!

(H/T E! News)