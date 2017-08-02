Alexis Ohanian reveals what he thinks is the sex of the baby as Serena Williams’ due date approaches

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are going to be parents before they know it!

On Tuesday night, the dad-to-be and Reddit founder appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed he thinks that his fiancée will give birth to a baby girl, despite the fact that they have publicly said they are waiting until the birth to find out the sex.

“We’re going to be surprised. I will say this, though: We have our hunches. She put it really well, actually,” Ohanian said. “Obviously, she won the Australian Open while pregnant.”

“I tell you what, no male player has ever done that,” Kimmel quipped.





“Nope, and never will,” Ohanian continued. “And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a little girl, because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”

The audience cheered in agreement.

“I was very lucky to be raised by a very strong, amazing mother, and she’s got a good point. This is our first child,” he continued. “If anything, it’s really just reinforced how just amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women we are, and how useless we are during this whole thing. Because it’s like, ‘I can make you a grilled cheese. Does this help?’ We’re worthless!”

“In a way, this story is the greatest nerd-makes-good story in history. You marrying Serena Williams, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Kimmel said. “This is unbelievable that she has chosen to copulate [with you].”

Ohanian also said that he has never challenged his tennis champ fiancée to a match.

“I was so ignorant when we first met. I had never even watched a match on television. Like, I would change the channel. I was such an arrogant football snob that I changed the channel when tennis was on,” he said. “She’s actually offered to give me lessons. I turned them down. Because I want to be the only person in the world who would ever turn down Serena Williams for tennis lessons, and because I know there was no benefit to her seeing me be that bad.”