Another dancing duo has taken their final bow on “Dancing with the Stars” and fans were sad to see them go

Goodbye Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess!

On Monday, the professional bull rider and dance pro were sent home from a long (and sexy) journey on “Dancing with the Stars.”

This week, the pair first performed an Argentine tango and were awarded 30 out of a possible 40 points from the judges. But after the second routine, a sexy and scandalous jazz number, the duo was sent home. Bonner and Burgess performed the routine with troupe member Britt Stewart to the tune of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and it really didn’t sit well with the judges.





“Rashad, he did an Argentine tango that had a bit of passion about it. … From me, this was a little bit too. I’m 73. [It was] a little bit too raunchy for the old guy, really,” Len Goodman said.

Judge Julianne Hough added, “I think I’m still recovering from that performance. I know they are still recovering. They loved that.”

When it came down to the elimination, Bolton was in the final two with Rashad Jennings, but he was sent home.

“I was very, very surprised at how far I went. I went further than I ever knew I would,” he said after the elimination. “I’m so thankful for the journey that I got to take. I found out how far I can really push myself and how much I can take.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.