Arnold Schwarzenegger joins fellow celebrities by making a huge donation to Harvey relief

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he’d be making a huge donation to Houston Texan J.J. Watt’s fundraising efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and challenged the football player to raise his goal.

“This is amazing. You’re shooting for the stars,” Schwarzenegger told Watt in a video on Twitter on Friday. “I just want you to know that I want to contribute $100,000 myself.”

I love what you're doing for Houston @JJWatt, so I'm sending some of my money. It's time to raise the goal again! https://t.co/8rLyMGJD1b pic.twitter.com/Si28uky3MN — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 1, 2017

RELATED: Houston floodwaters pose a number of serious health and environmental problems you should avoid at all cost

Watt created a You Caring site for Houston flood relief and originally set a fundraising goal of $200,000. After an outpouring of generosity from people across the country, Watt raised his goal to $15 million. With Schwarzenegger’s donation, the Terminator challenged Watt to raise the goal even higher.





“So we’ll get to this $15 million as quickly as possible, and you can set new goals,” he said in the video. “Because you are the champion.”

With Schwarzenegger’s contribution, Watt’s fundraising efforts have indeed surpassed his $15 million goal, and the NFL star has set a new goal of $20 million.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus breaks down as she describes Harvey’s wrath, then gives back to those affected