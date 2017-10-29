As we anxiously await this year’s costume, take a look back at Heidi Klum’s best Halloween looks

Heidi Klum is definitely in the running for the Queen of Halloween.

The model and judge on “America’s Got Talent” has been known to create some of the most over-the-top looks for her annual Halloween party and fans are now waiting an anticipation for this year’s look. Klum has gone above and beyond since 2000 and even hired Oscar-winning special effects makeup artists to help her achieve some of her Halloween looks.

Klum recently told Vanity Fair that she has already “rehearsed” this year’s look and it has everyone racking their brains over what it could be.





“It’s a bit more involved,” she told the publication. “I’ve gone already into the studio and rehearsed, and I’m going to have to do that two more times because what I have to do doesn’t come super natural to me.”

As we wait for this year’s debut, let’s take a look back at some of her best costumes.

RELATED: Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s costumes slayed for Halloween. Can you guess who they are?

2003: The Golden Alien

In 2003, Klum arrived to Heidi Klum’s Haunted Halloween Bash in New York City in this all gold body-hugging alien ensemble complete with golden grills on her teeth. Definitely a contender for sexiest extraterrestrial.

2008: Indian Goddess Kali

For her costume party in 2008, Klum donned turquoise skin and extra appendages to go as the Indian goddess Kali. Kali is the Hindu goddess who liberates souls and Klum absolutely nailed this look.

2011: A Cadaver

This costume made Klum’s skin crawl (off). In 2011, the model showed up to her annual bash as her every own cadaver complete with the skin pulled off, displaying all of the muscles and veins for her Halloween party at TAO Nightclub. The creepy factor was taken to the next level when Klum was wheeled onto the red carpet on a hospital gurney.

2011 (again): An Ape

Just two days after showing up to Tao’s Halloween Party as a cadaver of herself, the model donned a couple’s costume with then-husband Seal as two apes in love. Klum wasn’t “monkeying around” when she came up with these costumes.

2013: An Old Lady

Klum tweeted to fans that she showed up to her 2013 as “little old me.” Seeing the supermodel with varicose veins and walking with a cane is kind of like seeing into the future. Gotta hand it to her, that makeup is incredible!

2014: Madam Butterfly

Klum showed up to her 15th annual bash as a larger-than-life butterfly complete with life-sized wings. She matched the ensemble with black platform boots and lifelike bug eyes. We’re sure she had no trouble making her way to the bar with this huge costume.

2015: Jessica Rabbit

Klum sat in the makeup chair for nearly 10 hours to create this lifelike look from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” The model used several prosthetics on her face, breast and butt to completely transform herself into Jessica Rabbit. Now, that’s dedication!

2016: Clones

What’s better than one Heidi Klum? How about six of them? For last year’s look, Klum enlisted five of her closes look alikes to don matching nude leotards and boots and wear their hair and nails just like her. The resemblance is uncanny!

What will she think of next?!