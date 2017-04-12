“Biggest Loser” host Bob Harper reveals the surprising celebrity who reached out after his heart attack

Bob Harper is opening up about the heart attack that nearly killed him and this confession about his recovery may come as a surprise to fans.

On Tuesday night, Harper was in the hot seat on “Watch What Happens Live” and shared that Howard Stern is probably the most surprising person who has reached out to him since was hospitalized.

“Howard Stern. Him and [his wife] Beth, they reached out to me,” Harper said. “Then Howard sent me a video of naked men doing yoga. Beth was like, ‘You’re gonna give him another heart attack!’ I love him.”





When asked if he’s heard from all of his “Biggest Loser” co-stars, Harper played coy with his answer.

“I heard from almost everyone,” he said.

On Feb. 12, Harper was hospitalized after he collapsed at the gym. He opened up about the details in a recent interview on “TODAY.”

“I had what they call a ‘widow-maker,’” he said. “It was a six percent survival rate, and the fact that there were doctors in the gym when I had the heart attack saved my life.”

Harper also revealed that during his recovery, he has had ups and downs in his mood.

“It’s been hard,” he said. “I’m going through some depression. You really face your mortality, and I’m really understanding what’s important in life. I’m not sweating the small things anymore, and I’m not sweating the big things anymore. I care about my friends. I care about my family. I care about my dog. I’m going to appreciate every single day that I’m here.”