Bindi Irwin says her dad Steve “would have loved” her American boyfriend

“Dancing with the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin opens up about her relationship with American boyfriend Chandler Powell in the November issue of Australian Women’s Weekly magazine, saying that her late father Steve Irwin “would have loved” Powell.

“I believe there’s always someone for everyone, and when you find that one, as we have found each other, it’s a real blessing and a privilege,” Iwin told the magazine. “We all think dad would have loved Chandler.”

“I’m lucky I have found the one, the person I want to spend all my time with,” she said, according to PEOPLE.





Powell, who grew up in Seffner, Fla., met Irwin in Australia in 2013 while on vacation with his parents. Irwin was giving Powell’s family a private tour of the Zoo at which she worked, and the pair hit it off immediately, bonding over their mutual love of wildlife, PEOPLE reports.

However, Irwin also insists that she and Powell are in no hurry. “For us, we are happy just being together and enjoying the adventure. Why rush that next part of our lives as well? If you are having fun and enjoying your lives, you don’t have to rush. We’re still young,” she said.

Powell recently shared a new photo of the couple wearing matching khaki shirts.

These are the moments you wish that you could just press 'pause' and hold onto forever. These hugs mean everything to me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jx0WOEnQKO — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) October 4, 2017

