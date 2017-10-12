Cancer survivor Christina Applegate underwent another secret preventative surgery

Actress Christina Applegate revealed she underwent a preventative surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Applegate revealed the secret surgery in an appearance on “TODAY.”

“Two weeks ago, I had my ovaries and [fallopian] tubes removed,” she said. “My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that. That’s how I’ve taken control of everything.”

“It’s a relief. That’s one other thing off the table. Now, let’s hope I don’t get hit by a bus,” Applegate added.





Applegate has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which predisposes her to develop cancer. She admitted she is worried her 6-year-old daughter may have it as well.

“The chances that my daughter is BRCA positive are very high. I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods. I try to keep her stress levels down. I’m doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she’ll have to start getting tested,” she shared. “Hopefully, by then there will be advancements. It breaks my heart to think that’s a possibility.”

Since the diagnosis, Applegate has been working with Right Action for Women, which provides assistance to women who are at high risk for breast cancer and do not have the financial means to go for screenings.

(H/T E! News)