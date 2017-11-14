“TODAY” co-anchor Carson Daly knows the pain Jimmy Fallon is feeling after losing his mother, Gloria.

Daly lost his own mother, Pattie Daly Caruso in September after she suffered a heart attack and just five weeks later, his stepfather, Richard Caruso died following a battle with bone cancer.





Fallon’s mother, Gloria, who was his biggest fan, died peacefully on Nov. 4 with her son by her side. She was 68 years old.

In the wake of the deaths, Daly offered his condolences to Fallon and shared a heartfelt tribute to both of their mothers, who were friends since 2004.

“My mom & @jimmyfallon’s mom Gloria met in 2004 on Letterman’s top 10 Mother’s Day list. They would become fast friends. A NY visit would later always include lunch w Gloria. They had a blast together. I know they’re above proud, laughing & shinning light on their boys. Hang tough pal,” he wrote alongside a smiley pictures of the women together.

On Monday night, Fallon opened up about his mother’s death on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“She was the best audience; she was the one I was always trying to make laugh,” he said. “She was such a fan of the show and everything I did.”

“When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store — me and my sister — and we would hold hands. She would squeeze my hand three times and say, ‘I love you.’ And I would squeeze back, ‘I love you, too,’” Fallon said.

He continued, “Last week I was in the hospital, and I grabbed her hand and squeezed I love you. I just knew we were in trouble, you know? … We’re going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and laughter into the world. Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.”

Taylor Swift made a special appearance on Monday night to perform in Gloria’s honor.