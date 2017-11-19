Menu
Liam Hemsworth just found out that marrying into the Cyrus clan comes at a cost
Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a touching social media tribute to her husband Michael Douglass to commemorate 17 years of marriage with the Hollywood icon.


“17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son,” Zeta-Jones captioned the image, that she shared on Instagram. “Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did.”

She continued, “Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you.”

Douglass sent some love in the other direction with an homage to his Welsh wife on Facebook:

Back in March of 2016, the couple returned to the place where Douglass originally popped the question to Zeta-Jones 16 years prior.

“16 years ago, this was the spot where my husband proposed,” the actress, 46, captioned a photograph, which showed the pair posing in front of a picturesque mountain range.

16 years ago, this was the spot where my husband proposed.

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

